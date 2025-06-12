With double engine sarkar, AP’s development is galloping: Bandi

Tirupati: “With the double engine Sarkar, Andhra Pradesh State is witnessing rapid development overcoming its crisis,” stated Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Speaking at a meeting held on the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, here on Wednesday, the Union Minister claimed that Andhra Pradesh is now receiving maximum financial support from the Centre because the same alliance NDA is ruling both at the State and Centre. Giving detailed account on the liberal support from the Centre, he said about Rs 54,000 crore, including Rs 22,000 crore through bonds, Rs 15,000 crore from World Bank, Rs 12,000 crore from HUDCO and Rs 5,000 crore from German Bank were sanctioned for Amaravati. PM Modi during his recent visit to Vizag, initiated Rs 2 lakh crore development initiatives State-wide, he added.

Similarly, Modi also initiated Rs 15,000 crore worth development works under Amaravati reconstruction programme.

Regarding Vizag steel plant, Rs 11,444 crore were sanctioned to help the steel plant overcome its losses and achieve normal functioning, he informed.

Sanjay said after the Modi government came to power for the third time, the Centre released Rs 12,157 crore under Polavaram project advance funds. Further, under the national industrial corridor development programme (NICDP), Rs 28,602 crore plan was approved to set up 12 industrial estates in Vorvakal and Kopparthi areas. Air services commenced in Kurnool airport and also in Kadapa under Udan scheme covering 17 new air routes in the State.

He also said that road facilities are being improved in a big way in the State with Rs 14,000 crore including Bengaluru - Kadapa - Vijayawada express highway and Anantapur – Pendurthi - Anakapalli national highway extension construction works, which were recently inaugurated by PM Modi.

The Union Minister said the State got a record-level development in railways with the Centre allocating Rs 9,417 crore in 2024-2025 budget, which is 11 times higher than the Rs 886 crore provided by the Congress government in 2009-2014.

Bandi Sanjay planted saplings in police parade grounds after receiving a guard of honour from the district police. Party leaders Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Munisubrahmanyam, Gundala Gopinath, P Chandra Sekhar and others were present.