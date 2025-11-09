With revised speed limit, commuters reaching destinations a bit early

Visakhapatnam: In a step to save time for motorists and provide them relief, Visakhapatnam city police give a green signal to increase the travel speed in various parts of Visakhapatnam.

Owing to traffic signals and speed breakers, motorists have to spend more time on the roads due to the signal system and speed breakers that dot the city in several areas. In case of traffic jams, it takes a longer time than usual to reach the destination as commuters have to wait until the traffic snarls get cleared.

As the measures taken by the city police to bring down the number of accidents in the city are yielding positive results, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi revised the speed limit to provide relief to the motorists. As part of it, orders have been issued to increase the speed limit by 10-km on several roads except a few in Vizag.

There is a fixed speed limit for vehicles on several major roads in the city, including BRTS corridor and national highway. If any commuter exceeds the speed limit, an e-challan is issued for the violation of traffic rule.

As per the revised standards set by the city police, speed limit along the national highway from E-Marripalem to Kurmannapalem junction has now been increased to 50-km from the present 40-km per hour. The speed limit from Kommadi junction to Rajulapalem has gone up to 50-km from 40-km per hour.

On the BRTS road, from Pendurthi to Baji junction, the speed limit has been revised to 50-km from the current 40-km speed limit. However, there is no revision of speed limits along the rest of the BRTS corridor. The speed limit from Fishing Harbor to Bheemunipatnam Beach Road is 40-km per hour, and it has been decided to continue as it is.

The speed limit from Anandapuram junction to Pinagadi via Pendurthi is currently 60-km per hour and it remains to be the same. The City Commissioner of Police decided to continue the speed limit along the municipal roads within the city limits for 40-km per hour.