Withdraw NRC, CAA bills- PCC vice president

Kadapa: While describing NRC, CAA and CAA bills adopted by BJP led NDA government is an unconstitutional, and undemocratic Pradesh Congress Committee vice president N. Tulasi Reddy has urged the central government to withdraw both bills immediately as the duo will hit the sentiments of crores of Muslims in the country. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday he said that after the introduction of CAA, NRC, the existence of Muslims falls in danger in the country. He said that following directions of high command Congress will intensify stir along with like-minded parties in the state until centre withdraw the bills.

Finding fault with central government of its failure in implementing several schemes like special development package for Rayala Seema, North Andhra regions, establishment of Steel plant under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), construction of Dugarajapatnam port, Visakha-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Pertro Chemical complex, Visakha- Vijayawada Metro line, and most importantly Special Category Status(SCS), mentioned in AP reorganizing Act during the state bifurcation.

The PCC president demanded the chief minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the decision of establishing three capitals as such thought will createregional imbalances among Coastal and Rayalaseema Regions. He also demanded the state government to cancel G.O. NO 85 which meant to the abolition of Telugu medium. Party leaders Nazir Ahmadh, B.Jakaraiah, Sirajuddin, N. Srinivas Rao and others were present.