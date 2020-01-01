Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Withdraw NRC, CAA bills- PCC vice president

Withdraw NRC, CAA bills- PCC vice president
Highlights

While describing NRC, CAA and CAA bills adopted by BJP led NDA government is an unconstitutional, and undemocratic Pradesh Congress Committee vice...

Kadapa: While describing NRC, CAA and CAA bills adopted by BJP led NDA government is an unconstitutional, and undemocratic Pradesh Congress Committee vice president N. Tulasi Reddy has urged the central government to withdraw both bills immediately as the duo will hit the sentiments of crores of Muslims in the country. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday he said that after the introduction of CAA, NRC, the existence of Muslims falls in danger in the country. He said that following directions of high command Congress will intensify stir along with like-minded parties in the state until centre withdraw the bills.

Finding fault with central government of its failure in implementing several schemes like special development package for Rayala Seema, North Andhra regions, establishment of Steel plant under Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), construction of Dugarajapatnam port, Visakha-Chennai Industrial Corridor, Pertro Chemical complex, Visakha- Vijayawada Metro line, and most importantly Special Category Status(SCS), mentioned in AP reorganizing Act during the state bifurcation.

The PCC president demanded the chief minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy to withdraw the decision of establishing three capitals as such thought will createregional imbalances among Coastal and Rayalaseema Regions. He also demanded the state government to cancel G.O. NO 85 which meant to the abolition of Telugu medium. Party leaders Nazir Ahmadh, B.Jakaraiah, Sirajuddin, N. Srinivas Rao and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade31 Dec 2019 12:59 PM GMT

Live Updates: Happy New Year 2020 Celebrations Usher in new decade

CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
CAA: BJP Campaign In West Bengal To Counter TMC
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
Defence Forces Keep Away From Politics Asserts CDS General Rawat
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary Privileges
GVL To Seek Action Against Kerala CM For Breach Of Parliamentary...
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On Monday
Anti-CAA Seemapuri Violence: Delhi Court To Hear Bail Pleas On...


Top