Woman cop bags two medals

Visakhapatnam: The city police are not just getting laurels in preventing crime but also in showcasing talent in various sports at national level. Working as an Intelligence Inspector in Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in Visakhapatnam district, Tenka Kalyani has gone all out to bag medals in various categories of sports.

In the recently concluded 71st All India Police Volleyball Cluster- 2022 Tournament in Jalandhar in Punjab, the cop received two medals in yoga. She bagged a gold medal in the 36-55 age category, and a bronze medal in the 36-45 age group.

Speaking on the occasion, Kalyani said she was able to practice for longer hours and achieve the medals with the encouragement given by the higher officers. For the past three years, Kalyani has been winning gold medals in yoga consecutively.

City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth, SEB Joint Director B Srinivasa Rao and Enforcement Superintendent B Srinadhudu expressed happiness over Kalyani's achievement. As a police officer, they said, Kalyani works hard.