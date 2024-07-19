Live
Just In
Woman dies in attack by youth
Tirupati: Inan attack by a masked youth, an old woman died on the spot while a girl was severely injured in Tirupati on Thursday. According to police, a masked youth barged into the house of businessman Srinivas in Royal Nagar in the city, when all the family members were away, except an old woman and a girl. He attacked the woman and girl in the house.
The 75-year-old Jayalakshmi was seriously injured in the knife attack and died on the spot. Girl Niyathi (12) was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. After the attack, the youth fled from the scene.
It was not known whether the attacker came alone or with others. It should be recalled that similar knife attack took place on this businessman family members two years ago. The SP along with police personnel inspected the house. The SP assured to nab the assailant based on the clues obtained.