Woman drowned, another person goes missing in Vizag coast

Police rescuing a tourist who got dragged by a tidal wave in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

Visakhapatnam: A woman from Hyderabad, who visited Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday along with another person, went missing when they ventured into the sea. While the woman was drowned, the other person was rescued by a police constable.

Upon seeing the woman getting drowned, a youth from Odisha tried to rescue her by venturing into the sea. However, he went missing due to high tidal waves. The police launched a search for the missing person. Of the two tourists who came to Vizag from Hyderabad, one was rescued, while the woman drowned. They came to the city to attend a wedding ceremony. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

