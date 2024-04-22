Woman from AP cuts her thumb in Delhi in protest against Jagan’s govt

Amaravati: Accusing the Jagan government of continuing anarchy in Andhra Pradesh, a woman protested by cutting off her thumb. She went to the national capital Delhi and tried to meet President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud. As she could not meet them, she allegedly cut her finger with the intention of bringing the problems faced by women in AP to the attention of the country during Jagan's regime. A video released by the victim on social media has now gone viral.

According to the details in the video

Kopuru Lakshmi from Pattipadu constituency of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh is the president of Adarsh Mahila Mandal. She said that the Jagan government has left no end to anarchy in Pattipadu constituency. She lamented that there are many atrocities like making women sell ganja, to sell properties and lands with false documents. She expressed concern that attacks, threats with knives and rods on those who questioned him about this had become a routine.

It is said that many anarchies are being committed against women and she had come to Delhi to bring all these to the attention of the state, nation and the world. It was explained that it was not possible to meet the President, CJI and Prime Minister. She said that she is protesting by handing over petitions in their offices and cutting her finger. In the video, Kopuru Lakshmi asked everyone to forgive her for what she had done.