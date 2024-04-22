Live
- Triple Treat: Lawrence unveils third project in his pipeline ‘Adhigaram’
- Another case registered Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh
- PM Modi targeting Muslims only to gain votes, says Owaisi
- Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ gains momentum as Manchu Manoj joins the sets
- Hyderabad BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha responds on complaint against her
- Google Wallet Introduced to Indian Users; How to Use it and Features
- Naveen, Pandian among star campaigners of BJD
- BJD govt failed to provide security to women: Sasmita
- Meeting held on Rath Yatra preparations
- Cong names candidates for 3 LS, 16 Assembly seats
Just In
Woman from AP cuts her thumb in Delhi in protest against Jagan’s govt
- She goes to the national capital Delhi and tries to meet President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud
- The woman says that the Jagan government has left no end to anarchy in Pattipadu constituency
Amaravati: Accusing the Jagan government of continuing anarchy in Andhra Pradesh, a woman protested by cutting off her thumb. She went to the national capital Delhi and tried to meet President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud. As she could not meet them, she allegedly cut her finger with the intention of bringing the problems faced by women in AP to the attention of the country during Jagan's regime. A video released by the victim on social media has now gone viral.
According to the details in the video
Kopuru Lakshmi from Pattipadu constituency of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh is the president of Adarsh Mahila Mandal. She said that the Jagan government has left no end to anarchy in Pattipadu constituency. She lamented that there are many atrocities like making women sell ganja, to sell properties and lands with false documents. She expressed concern that attacks, threats with knives and rods on those who questioned him about this had become a routine.
It is said that many anarchies are being committed against women and she had come to Delhi to bring all these to the attention of the state, nation and the world. It was explained that it was not possible to meet the President, CJI and Prime Minister. She said that she is protesting by handing over petitions in their offices and cutting her finger. In the video, Kopuru Lakshmi asked everyone to forgive her for what she had done.