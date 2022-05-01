Woman gang-raped by three men in Bapatla

Bapatla: In recent times, gang rape incidents have to fore in Andhra Pradesh. A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in the premises of railway station. The incident took place at Repalle railway station in Bapatla on Saturday night around 11 pm. According to the sources, a woman along with her husband and three children had reached the railway station at Repalle in Bapatla. It is believed that woman and her family members were supposed to leave for Nagayalanka for daily wage works. The family members decided to take rest on platform waiting for the train. It was reported that three men reached the platform and have forcibly taken the women away from there. The men have thrashed her husband who tried to stop them. The hapless husband then approached the railway police for help. However, the three accused seems to have fled the scene after molesting her. The woman was then rushed to government hospital for treatment. It is said that victim hails from Venkatadripuram village in Erragondapalem mandal at Prakasam district.

On Saturday, the police recovered a burnt dead body of a woman in an isolated place in Dendaka on Saturday morning. The police said that the woman might have been molested and then burnt. The woman's identification is yet to be known, said the police. The police have registered a case and began investigation. The woman's dead body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating on the whereabouts of the victim and the culprits.

Responding to the burnt dead body of an unidentified woman found in Dendaka on Saturday, she said that police are directed to investigate on woman identification. She said that police were asked to form teams for investigation and nab the culprits as early as possible. The police are informing the Home Ministry on every issue. The police are asked to work on the case at the earliest. The Home Minister assured that justice will be done to the woman and her family.