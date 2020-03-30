Woman killed for not preparing meat curry in East Godavari district

In a bizarre incident, a woman was killed by a man for not preparing meat curry in East Godavari district. This crime has come into light at Sirigindalapadu village in Rampachodavaram Mandal.

Going into the details, a woman named Lakshmi of Jaggampeta works as a caretaker at farmland in Mallisala village along with T Venkatesh, who belongs to Sokulagudem.

With this, both reside at the farmland for the past some time. On Saturday night, Venkatesh who consumed liquor had a quarrel with Lakshmi over not preparing meat curry.

In this context, he lost his cool and attacked her by hitting strongly with the stick. In the attack, Lakshmi sustained severe injuries. Immediately, she was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. On receiving the complaint from Lakshmi's son, the police registered a case, took the accused into their custody and investigating further.