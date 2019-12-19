Woman killed in road accident in Chodavaram

Chodavaram: In a tragic incident, a woman has died in a road accident near Chodavaram petrol bunk in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Going into details, K Jagadish of M Koduru village in Madugula Mandal has gone to his relative's house along with his wife Nooka Ratnam (30) and his four-year-old daughter on a scooter.

The tragedy struck when they were returning. As they reached BN road near Chodavaram petrol bunk, an RTC bus hits the bike from behind. With this, Nooka Ratnam, who was sitting on the backside of the scooter has fallen on the road.

Jagadish grabbed his daughter and fell to the left side of the road. In the incident, Nooka Ratnam came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. While Jagadish and his daughter sustained serious injuries.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, shifted the dead body to the Chodavaram government hospital, registered a case and investigating further.