Woman leaves house over disputes with husband, son goes missing in Visakhapatnam

A woman who came out of home following the disputes with her husband lost her son in Visakhapatnam.
In a tragic incident, a woman who came out of her home following a dispute with her husband lost her son in Visakhapatnam.
According to the details, Kongara Bhavani of Kaprayapalli, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, boarded a train and reached Visakhapatnam with her 18-month-old son Vijay Kumar in the background of family quarrels and harassment by her husband. After getting off the train, the mother slept with her son on platform number 8, however, after waking up she could not find her son.
Bhavani suspected that the couple who met her before she fell asleep could have taken her son. She said that the boy was wearing blue night pants with a black sleeveless T-shirt. But as Bhavani was seven months pregnant, she was taken to the hospital, and the family members were informed by the police a case of kidnapping has been registered and six special teams are searching for the boy and the accused.
In addition to the poor quality of the CCTV footage, the lack of cameras in the area where the incident took place has hampered the investigation. It is suspected that the mother was drugged in tea and then abducted the boy.