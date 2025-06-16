Woman murder case solved, accused held

Puttaparthi: Acting on the instructions of Sri Sathya Sai District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna, police have successfully solved a woman’s murder case and arrested the accused.

The case pertains to the murder of a woman, allegedly killed by her live-in partner due to suspicions over her relationship with another man. The details were revealed by the SP during a press conference held on Sunday at the district police headquarters conference hall in Puttaparthi, alongside Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar.

The deceased, Saraswathi (35), originally from Sadulavandlapalli village in Gandlapenta Mandal, had been living separately from her husband Anjaneyulu for several years due to marital disputes. She had filed for divorce and moved to Thalupula with her two sons around eight years ago. She was residing in Balijapet and working as a daily wage laborer. During this time, she developed a relationship with Sikander, a local construction worker (Beldar), which eventually led to a live-in arrangement. Sikander, who was living with both his wife and Saraswathi, reportedly grew suspicious after noticing Saraswathi having frequent and long phone conversations with another man.

Their relationship became strained, leading to frequent quarrels. On April 22, when Saraswathi’s children were away in Kadiri for a family function, Sikander took advantage of her being alone.

During an argument, he strangled her to death using a nylon rope. He then tied her body and transported it on his motorcycle to a remote location near Jammugadda Vanka close to Thalupula Gandi Road, where he buried it under a mound of stones.

In an attempt to avoid suspicion, Sikander continued his routine visits to her residence. However, as weeks passed without any trace of Saraswathi, her elder son lodged a missing person complaint at Thalupula Police Station.

SP V Ratna took the case seriously and directed Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar to intensify the investigation. During the investigation, police identified Sikander as the prime suspect and launched a search operation.

Based on a tip-off that he was in Rajampet, police moved in to arrest him. Realizing he was being tracked, Sikander voluntarily surrendered before the Thalupula Tahsildar, confessing to the crime.

Based on his statement, the Thalupula SI recorded the details and began further investigation

SP Issues Advisory on Public Safety and Legal Compliance

DSP Vijay Kumar, Thalupula SI Narsimhulu, and other police personnel were present during the press briefing.