Woman protests at Tirupati Maternity Hospital after staff says she is not pregnant, police begins probe

Tirupati: In a shocking incident took place in Tirupati government hospital, a woman has alleged the staff of the reason for the missing foetus from her womb. According to locals, a woman named Sasikala from Sullurupeta in Nellore district was recently been to the government maternity hospital in Tirupati and took treatment several times.

It was in this context that she came to the hospital again on Sunday and made allegations against the hospital staff with a strange argument that the doctors denying that she is pregnant. She said she has come to hospital give birth to child and got into an argument with the hospital management.

The maternity hospital doctors, who were surprised at the woman's behaviour, lodged a complaint at the Alipiri police station. In the complaint, they alleged that the woman had felt that she was pregnant by seeing the air bubbles in the abdomen. Police who arrived at the hospital investigating the incident following a doctor's complaint and collecting details on woman's mental state.