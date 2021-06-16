Woman Sub Inspector beats and abuses a young man in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district

In a shocking incident a woman sub inspector in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district has created a ruckus on the road by beating a young man despite being paid fine for not wearing helmet.

Going into details, the young man named Praveen who was going to fetch milk has been stopped by the sub inspector who is on duties. She asked him as to where he was going He replied that he was going to fetch milk. However, the sub inspector has fined him for not wearing the helmet. The victim paid the fine and left the place for milk.



Meanwhile, while victim was returning to home on the same path the sub inspector stopped him again and beaten him brutally. The furious victim asked as to why she is beating him. The woman sub inspector abused him in the foul language. The related video is now going viral on social media. The locals outraged at the act of the women's sub inspector.

https://youtu.be/qnKDUJXhQb0