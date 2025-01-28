Women can overcome challenges with right mindset: SPMVV V-C

Tirupati : The Department of Social Work at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a two-day national seminar titled ‘Women in Contemporary Social Realm: Emerging Strategies’. The event brought together scholars, academicians, university professors, and students from six states across the country.

Addressing the gathering, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma underscored the importance of women’s empowerment and highlighted how women can overcome challenges and excel in various fields, including business and employment sectors.

“Challenges for women are not perpetual; they can be surmounted with the right mindset and determination,” she remarked. Fear is often a significant barrier and that fostering confidence can help women thrive in any domain. She encouraged participants to develop innovative thinking and aim for success, citing numerous examples of women who have excelled in diverse fields despite obstacles.

In her keynote address, Prof KV Sucharitha of Department of Home Science in SV University, elaborated on emerging strategies for enhancing women’s status in society. Representatives from Union Bank of India, including regional heads and staff, actively participated in the discussions, adding a practical perspective on financial inclusion for women.

The event was a platform for meaningful discussions on various issues faced by women and the strategies to address them. The participation of educational experts, researchers and students enriched the seminar, making it a thought-provoking and impactful initiative for advancing women’s empowerment. Seminar Director Dr P Thavitha Thulasi, Prof K Anuradha, Prof I Lalitha Kumari and others took part.