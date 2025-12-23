Hajime Aota Appointed New Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hajime Aota as the new Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group effective from 1st January 2026.

Aota brings with him extensive experience in corporate strategy, corporate planning, and new venture business development within the automotive sector. He has held several senior leadership roles across key global markets, including Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Prior to his appointment in India, Mr. Aota served as Executive Officer, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Chief General Manager – Corporate Strategy Center (CSO) at the company’s global headquarters in Japan, where he led corporate strategy, sustainability initiatives, and digital strategy, with a strong focus on driving digital transformation.

He has also served as Chairperson of Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley (YMVSV), Yamaha Motor’s strategic venture capital arm, overseeing early-stage investments in areas such as robotics, transportation, fintech, insurtech, digital health, and data-driven technologies. In addition, Mr. Aota has played a pivotal role in leading new business development and corporate planning functions, contributing significantly to the long-term growth strategy of the global Yamaha Motor Group. He was also instrumental in shaping Yamaha Motor’s 2030 long-term vision, “Art for Human Possibilities,” and continues to champion its successful execution.

Aota holds a Program for Leadership Development (PLD) from Harvard Business School and is a graduate in Political Science from Keio University, Japan.