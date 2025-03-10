Women empowerment govt priority: Minister

Guntur: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, BC Welfare S Savitha said that the coalition government is striving hard to develop women as entrepreneurs. She felt that women empowerment is possible, if one woman in every house will become an entrepreneur.

She participated in the International Women’s Day celebrations held at a private Kalyana Mandapam in Mangalagiri on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is giving top priority for the empowerment of women. She recalled that three women are playing key roles in the state cabinet. Shakti App is useful to provide security to women, she said. On this occasion, Jayasri took oath as state BC Sagam honorary president and Vavilala Saraladevi as women wing president.

BC Sankshema Sangam state president Kesana Sankara Rao, Tiruveedhula Kiran were among those who participated.