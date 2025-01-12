Women golfers exhibit exceptional skills

Visakhapatnam: Showcasing exceptional golfing skills, women golfers expressed their growing enthusiasm for the sport at the first edition of the Sun International Vizag Vista Golf Cup.

Commenced on January 11 (Saturday), the tournament aimed at encouraging women in golf, celebrating the sport and drawing more participation.

The event that drew over 80 players from different states to the city marked another significant step in EPGC’s commitment to inclusivity and the promotion of golf among diverse groups.

Organised by the ladies committee, the tournament is hosted by the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) under guidance of the chairperson Hema Yadavalli and with the support of the management committee and its secretary MSN Raju.

After inaugurating the tournament, Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao appreciated women for making significant contributions in diverse fields. “Be it the president of the country or in the sports arena or in other domains, women are making a mark in the field they embark upon and it is an encouraging sign,” the MLA opined, gracing the tournament as chief guest.

The tournament was organised in collaboration with the Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management.

The institute’s chairman and managing director Srikanth Jasti emphasised that if women are healthier, their families emerge stronger.

“Along with providing education, our focus is also to facilitate holistic growth for the students by honing their skills in different arenas,” the CMD of the institute underlined.