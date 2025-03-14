Women should achieve empowerment through own efforts: Justice SVN Bhatti

Tirupati : Supreme Court Judge Justice SVN Bhatti emphasised that legal provisions can empower women by granting them rights and imposing responsibilities on others. Speaking at a guest lecture on ‘Law and Women Empowerment’ at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Thursday, he highlighted that the Indian Constitution ensures equality for women and grants states the authority to implement affirmative action policies in their favour. Addressing the gathering, Justice Bhatti asserted that empowerment is not something that can be imported or exported; rather, women must achieve it through their own efforts. He pointed out that Article 13 of the Constitution guarantees equal rights to all, ensuring that everyone is equal before the law. However, despite these constitutional guarantees, many women are unable to fully exercise their rights due to a lack of awareness. He illustrated his point by citing real-life cases he had encountered as a judge, shedding light on various social challenges women face.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar expressed pride in Justice Bhatti’s remarkable journey from Madanapalle in the erstwhile Tirupati district to becoming a judge of Supreme Court. He urged students to draw inspiration from his achievements and follow in his footsteps.

The event was attended by Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr Aparna R Bitla, SPMC-W Principal Dr Usha Kalavath, College of Physiotherapy Principal Dr Madhavi, College of Nursing Principal Dr Sudha Rani, faculty members, students, and staff.