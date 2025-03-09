‘Women should take leadership roles’

Kurnool : International Women’s Day was celebrated at Kurnool Market Yard on Saturday. As part of the celebrations, various games and competitions were conducted for women workers of the yard and prizes were distributed to the winners.

Market Yard Secretary R Jayalakshmi emphasised the importance of women empowerment and their role in society. She stated that women should be in the forefront in every field and should not hesitate to take leadership roles. She urged women workers to bring to her attention if they face any issues within the workplace, promising to address their concerns effectively. CPM leaders Nirmalamma and Ramudu, hamalis, office staff, and other workers participated in the event. Later, a special lunch was arranged for women workers.