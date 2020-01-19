Women stage massive rally against NRC, CAA

Vijayawada: Hundreds of women took out a protest rally in the city demanding that the State government pass a resolution not to implement the NRC in the State and withdraw the NRC and CAA immediately by the Union government.



Women under the aegis of Laukika, Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika, participated in the rally holding national flags and placards from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Saturday. The protests are continuing in the city for the last two weeks. The Left parties, Congress, various civil society organisations, students organisations and Muslim organisation joined the protests. The women raised slogans against the NRC, CAA and NRP and against the Union Government. State Congress Committee vice-president Sunkara Padmasree, Wakf Board member Ayesha Tayyabba, Jamate-Islami Hind leader Khanita Salma and leaders of various women organisations addressed the gathering at Dharna Chowk.

The women leaders said that crores of people particularly poor, Muslims, Dalits, tribals and weaker sections, would suffer due to the implementation of NRC as they could not produce the documents related to their birth of parents before 1971 as demanded by the Union government. They alleged the BJP government was creating panic in the country by enacting draconian laws that may cause huge problems to people. They urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a resolution in the State Assembly similar to that of Kerala state, which has categorically made it clear that NRC would not be implemented in the State. On the other hand, representatives of Muslim United Front and Anjuman-E-Islamia led by leaders Habeeb-Ur –Rahman and MA Khadar submitted a representation to the Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha requesting the latter that the AP Assembly should pass a resolution that it would not implement NRC in the State.