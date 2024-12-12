  • Menu
Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA

Women still deprived of their rights: AIDWA
AIDWA members staging a protest in Tirupati on Wednesday

Tirupati : Women are still deprived of their rights and facing discrimination, pointed out AIDWA (All India Democratic Women Association) district secretary Sai Lakshmi.

Speaking at a meeting held on the occasion of Human Right Day here on Wednesday, Sai Lakshmi said women’s rights are human rights and every effort should be made for the women to achieve their rights. She said women are still treated as second rate citizens and denied of their rights. The only way is that all the women should join together for a sustained struggle to end discrimination and achieve their rights, she suggested.

AIDWA members Hemalatha, Pournami, Jayachandra, Chinababu, Varalakshmi, Nagarathnam, Jayalakshmi, Nandini, Shakunthala and others were present.

