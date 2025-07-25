Women told to be aware of rights, protections

Puttaparthi: Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Shailaja declared that supporting women in distress and ensuring the safety of every girl is a primary objective of the government. Speaking at a district-level awareness programme here on Thursday, she underscored the critical need for women and girls to be aware of their rights, legal protections, and safety measures.

The event, organised by the department of women and child welfare, was attended by key officials including district SP V Ratna and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy. In her address, Dr Shailaja called for a proactive approach to safety. “Awareness must begin at the school and college level. Instead of reacting only after crimes occur, it is crucial to take preventive steps,” she stated, referencing persistent issues like child marriages, domestic violence, and workplace harassment.

Dr Shailaja urged young women to be courageous and problem-solvers, advising them to download the Disha (Shakti) App for immediate help in emergencies. She cautioned against the misuse of mobile phones and encouraged them to pursue their dreams with determination, calling education the key to success. She also highlighted the responsibility of parents to educate both sons and daughters equally about safety and respect.

Echoing these sentiments, district SP Ratna noted that the police department is also conducting similar awareness programmes and highlighted the availability of the Eagle app and the toll-free number 1972 for quick response to safety complaints.

MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy championed gender equality, reminding the audience that girls are capable of achieving anything, including space missions, and that education is essential to their empowerment.

The programme concluded with the unveiling of a poster supporting women in distress and the release of a book on protecting children in the digital age, reinforcing the multi-faceted approach to ensuring women’s welfare in the state.