Women told to boost their physical & mental health: Collector M Gautami

District collector M Gautami at a Nari Sammelan meeting at GMR function hall in Anantapur on Sunday
District collector M Gautami at a Nari Sammelan meeting at GMR function hall in Anantapur on Sunday

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami has advised women to focus on boosting their physical and mental health. Addressing a meeting of Nari Sammelan at GMR function hall here on Sunday, she said that physical and mental health is very crucial for living a peaceful life. Women should make best use of the time every day by being self-disciplined, she added.

The Collector said that Nari Shakti gatherings are taking place in all districts across the State and country in order to boost cultural and family values, women contribution in national development, finding solutions to women’s problems and development of leadership qualities in women. She added that women, who made a mark in different fields, should be emulated.

Among those who participated include Film Censor Board Member M Sushma, Biotechnology department Director P Krishna Prashanthi, AP National Film Censor Board Member Lingam Ujjwala, Kakyanashramam coordinator Padmavathi, Lalitha Kala Parishad secretary Padmaja and others.

