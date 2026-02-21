Women’s archery tourney from tomorrow

Vijayawada: Vijayawada is set to host a prestigious national sporting event – 3rd NTPC Khelo India National Ranking Women’s Archery Tournament. The three-day national event will be held at Siddhartha Hotel Management and Catering College in Vijayawada from February 22 to 24.

The tournament is being organised by Krishna District Archery Association (KDAA) and Cherukuri Volga Archery Academy under the aegis of Archery Association of India (AAI) and Andhra Pradesh Archery Association (APAA), with support from Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and NTR District Sports Authority.

According to APAA chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana and general secretary BV Ramana, the NTPC-supported tournament will feature senior, junior, and sub-junior categories in both recurve and compound events, aimed at promoting women’s archery in the country. Leading women archers from various state associations and affiliated units across India are expected to participate.

The tournament will be inaugurated on February 22 by SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu and NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. NTR District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Kakarla Koteswara Rao and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.