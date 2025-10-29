Women’s panel calls for united efforts for women empowerment

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja called for collective efforts for women’s empowerment and welfare. She emphasised that collaboration among women’s associations, government departments and the commission is essential to ensure gender equality in workplaces.

On Tuesday, representatives of the AP Non-Gazetted (NGO) and Gazetted Officers Women’s Associations met Dr Sailaja at the Women’s Commission office in Mangalagiri. They felicitated her and held extensive discussions on issues concerning women employees, workplace safety, and the implementation of gender-sensitive policies.

During the meeting, the women officers urged the commission to address several concerns, including the provision of exclusive washrooms for women in government offices, deployment of night watchmen, and setting up baby care centres within office complexes. They also raised issues faced by female nurses in PHCs during night shifts and sought the appointment of internal committees under the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) Act, along with display boards to promote awareness.

The representatives further requested initiatives on cervical cancer awareness, EHS master health check-ups for women employees, and gender sensitisation programmes across departments.

Responding to their appeals, Dr. Sailaja assured that the commission will take proactive steps. She announced that awareness programmes on women’s rights and workplace laws would soon be organised statewide. “We will prepare a comprehensive report on the challenges faced by women employees and submit formal recommendations to the government,” she said.

Dr Sailaja stressed that women employees must become aware of the welfare facilities and legal protections available to them and that institutional support systems should be strengthened for their safety and growth. She also expressed readiness to collaborate with the AP NGO Association on joint empowerment initiatives.

All India State Government Employees Federation convener M Rajyalakshmi, publicity secretary B Janaki, departmental representatives Lalithamba, Nagamalleswari, Sulochana, Vijayalakshmi, Marpu Trust Director R Suez and Women’s Commission section officer Sailaja were also participated.