Women’s panel pushes for safety classes in schools

Rajamahendavaram: Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Shailaja stressed the importance of incorporating women’s safety and legal rights into the school curriculum. She proposed that a weekly class on these topics should be mandatory for all female students.

The chairperson was the chief guest at a district-level awareness programme on women’s welfare, safety, and rights, held at the IMA building in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. The event was organised by the Women’s Commission in collaboration with the East Godavari District Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Dr Shailaja stated that the commission is conducting similar awareness programmes across the state, having already completed sessions in the Rayalaseema region and Kakinada in the Godavari districts. She urged students and women to come forward and report any harassment they face.

She mentioned the Shakti App and the 112 and 181 call centres. Dr. Shailaja explained that the 181 helpline provides shelter and counselling through “One Stop Centres.” She cautioned women to be vigilant about phone usage, noting that misuse of phones can lead to problems. She also pointed out that social media and online friendships are making women vulnerable to victimization. She advised against extreme measures like suicide in the face of difficulties.

Dr Shailaja stressed the importance of knowing about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

She noted that according to these laws, every organization with more than ten female employees must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). In line with the National Women’s Commission’s directive, pre-marital counseling centers are also being set up. She unveiled a poster related to this initiative.

She also mentioned that the commission has taken a suo-moto case regarding the murder of a wife who refused to engage in prostitution.

K Jayasree Reddy, a member of the Women’s Commission, pointed to the rising number of cases where morphed photos are sent to phones without the user clicking on any links. She advised women not to be discouraged and to immediately contact the police in such situations.

Additional SP N B M Muralikrishna said that seven Shakti teams are working in the district, with officers in plain clothes patrolling during college hours to prevent harassment. He provided the 1930 helpline for cybercrime and the 1972 helpline for drug-related issues.

Cybercrime SI Ayyappa Reddy cautioned against installing APK files on phones, as this can give others control over the device and lead to theft of data and money. He recommended contacting the STOPNCII organization to remove morphed photos from social media.

He also warned that most cybercrimes occur via WhatsApp, and urged victims to uninstall the app immediately if they are being harassed or blackmailed for money. He mentioned the ebot removal tool to remove fake loan apps that steal user data. District Women and Child Welfare Officer T. Sridevi, CI Manga Devi, and others participated.