Work in coordination to prevent road accidents: Chittoor Collector

Chittoor: District Collector Sumit Kumar has directed various departments to work collaboratively to prevent road accidents. Chairing a District Road Safety Committee meeting on Friday at the district secretariat, he emphasised swift action at accident-prone locations. The meeting was conducted in coordination with district Superintendent of Police Manikanta Chandolu and Transport department.

The Collector highlighted the need for immediate interventions at identified black spots, urging National Highway authorities to take proactive measures. He instructed municipal commissioners to address issues at problematic junctions, school zones, colleges and hospitals by installing speed breakers, proper lighting and rumble strips.

Citing alarming statistics, the Collector noted that 117 fatalities had occurred in road accidents involving two-wheelers.

He stressed the mandatory use of helmets and advised strict avoidance of drunk driving to safeguard lives. Awareness campaigns on helmet usage and road safety were directed to be intensified by the transport and police departments.

The Collector also instructed National Highway officials to implement speed breakers, rumble strips, solar lighting, and signboards to reduce accidents on highways. He pointed out the lack of adequate signage, which inconveniences drivers and called for immediate action to address this gap.

District SP Manikanta Chandolu urged the swift implementation of road safety measures by National Highway authorities. He reiterated that cases would be filed against those caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of creating awareness about the state-sponsored scheme that offers cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for accident victims within seven days.

RTO Niranjan Reddy, DMHO Dr DT Sudha Rani, DCHS Dr Prabhavati and other officials were present.