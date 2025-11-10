Workers stage protest demanding pending salaries

Visakhapatnam: Carrying empty plates, workers of Synergies Casting Ltd, VSEZ, staged a protest here on Sunday, demanding the company management to clear their pending salaries.

They have been conducting a sit-in protest at the company gates for the past 45 days, demanding payment of their salary arrears. On Sunday, family members also joined the protest, thus intensifying the workers' protest. Carrying empty plates and demanding salaries, the workers' children and family members raised slogans against the management.

The women of the families questioned the management how they would survive without salaries for the past 10 months. The women expressed grief stating that they are facing humiliation due to pending school fees and house rents. They alleged that the company has pushed them to a state of poverty where they cannot feed their children due to the financial crisis, which they have been undergoing in the past 10 months.

Extending solidarity, AITUC leader Boosi Venkata Rao pointed out that it is atrocious that the management has diverted the PF amount of the workers. He criticised that the workers have been pushed to the road without even considering the orders of the Joint Commissioner of Labour. Union honorary president M Rambabu, secretary Dasu, members Srinivas, Venkata Rao, and Ramana were present.