Workshop on AI-based Edge Computing concludes

Vijayawada: A two-day workshop on “AI-Based Edge Computing Systems for Internet of Things (IoT) Applications” organised by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN) located in Nunna near Vijayawada concluded successfully on Thursday. Dr A Ravi, Head of the ECE Department at Maulana Azad National Urdu University, attended the programme as the chief guest. The workshop provided a comprehensive overview of the integration of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Edge Computing. Experts explained their significance, industrial applications and future prospects in detail.

Students and faculty members benefited from practical demonstrations, hands-on sessions and direct mentoring, which enabled them to acquire modern technical skills relevant to current industry requirements. Addressing the participants, Dr Ravi said AI-driven edge computing would play a crucial role in future domains such as smart devices, Industry 4.0 and smart cities. He encouraged students to adopt a research-oriented approach and work towards innovative technological solutions.