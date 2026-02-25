Workshop on heat transfer begins

Bhimavaram: The world will soon look towards India for technological advancements and cutting-edge research, said Dr Senthil Kumar Natarajan, Professor at National Institute of Technology Puducherry, while inaugurating a two-day national-level workshop in Bhimavaram on Tuesday.

The workshop, on “Innovation in Sustainable Heat Transfer and Solar Thermal Energy Systems,” is being organised by the Institution of Engineers (IEI), Bhimavaram local centre, at Sagi Rama Krishnam Raju Engineering College. The event was convened by Dr T Tarun Kumar.

Addressing the participants, Dr Natarajan emphasised that research must be pursued responsibly without causing harm to the environment. He urged researchers to focus on sustainable innovations that contribute to global progress while preserving ecological balance. College in-charge Principal Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju observed that with the rapid establishment of data centres, the world is increasingly turning towards India. Intelligence (AI).

Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy, chairman of IEI Bhimavaram local centre and head of the Technology Centre, stated thatthe Central Government is giving high priority to research in solar and thermal energy.