CPI meeting demands halt to ‘Operation Kagar’

Hyderabad: Leadersof Left parties, political organisations, and civil rights groups have urged the Central government to immediately halt Operation Kagar-2 and create a conducive atmosphere for Maoists to enter the democratic mainstream with dignity. This demand was made at a round table meeting organised by the Communist Party of India Rashtra Samithi at Maqdhoom Bhavan in Hyderabad. The meeting was chaired by CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao and attended by several prominent leaders from public organisations.

Participants appealed to the Centre to stop repressive measures and initiate dialogue. They also called for the withdrawal of illegal cases filed against activists and intellectuals under the label of Urban Naxals, including poet Varavara Rao. Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao stated that the Centre should ensure dignified rehabilitation for those willing to join public life without resorting to coercive tactics. He observed that while Marxism remains the ideological goal, strategies must evolve. In the current technological and political context, he argued that armed struggle was no longer feasible, citing Nepal as a successful example where democratic movements brought significant change. TJS Professor M Kodandaram maintained that even if one disagrees with Maoist ideology, it is inappropriate to treat them as enemies of the people. He asserted that any action must remain strictly within the legal framework, noting that courts have previously ordered probes into encounter killings. Given indications that Maoists are open to dialogue, he urged the Centre to explore peaceful negotiations. The meeting concluded with a collective call for the government to prioritise human rights and constitutional methods over military operations to resolve long-standing internal conflicts, ensuring a stable and democratic future for all citizens across the affected regions.