Workshop on radiochemistry begins
Rajamahendravaram: A five-day national workshop on ‘Radiochemistry and Applications of Radioisotopes’ commenced at Government College (Autonomous) here on Monday. Organised by the Department of Physics in association with the Indian Association of Nuclear Chemists and Allied Scientists (IANCAS), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, the workshop is supported by the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.
Senior Scientist and Former Director, Radiochemistry & Isotope Group, BARC Dr PK Mohapatra inaugurated the event. Dr Ramachandra RK, Principal, Komala Lakshmi, Head of the Department of Physics, and Dr B Gowri Naidu, Organising Secretary were present. Dr Mohapatra delivered a keynote lecture on the peaceful applications of atomic energy, emphasising its role in healthcare, agriculture, food safety, and energy production.
Dr PS Ramanjaneyulu, IANCAS Convener, highlighted the workshop’s objective of fostering scientific awareness and dispelling misconceptions about nuclear radiation. The workshop, running until February 7, covers topics such as radioactive decay, nuclear stability, radioisotope applications, detection techniques, and career opportunities in DAE. Experts from BARC will lead sessions combining lectures with hands-on experimental demonstrations. The national-level event has attracted faculty members, research scholars, and postgraduate students from various institutions across India. By promoting the significance of nuclear science and its practical applications, the workshop aims to enhance awareness and encourage further research in the field.