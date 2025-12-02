World AIDS Day observed

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha assured orphaned children that losing their parents does not make them orphans, stating, “We are all here to support you and pave a golden path for your future.” He encouraged them to pursue higher education with courage and confidence to become exemplary citizens in society.

On Monday, commemorating World AIDS Day, the collector participated in a breakfast event with orphaned children at the Vasavya Mahila Mandali near Benz Circle here. He instilled courage and confidence in the children, assuring them that stepping forward with determination, acquiring knowledge, and pursuing higher studies would lead to abundant employment opportunities, eliminating the need to depend on anyone, and allowing them to live equally with everyone in society. Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmisha expressed regret that some individuals ruin their lives and tragically orphan their children by engaging in risky behaviour for temporary gratification, contracting AIDS. He emphasised the necessity of raising awareness among everyone and promoting the use of condoms to prevent the spread of the disease.

He lauded the Vasavya Mahila Mandali for its admirable efforts in taking in and caring for the children of AIDS victims, nurturing them to become good citizens. Dr G Rashmi, secretary of Vasavya Mahila Mandali, stated that the organisation undertook the responsibility of sheltering and caring for orphaned children in 2003. With the establishment of the Bill Clinton Foundation in 2006, they have since housed over 3,000 orphaned children, providing accommodation, food, and higher education, which has enabled many to secure employment. Indian Red Cross Society District chairman Dr G Samaram, Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Dr B Keerthi, Medical Director Dr P Diksha, Gora Science Centre director G Niyanta, Emcure Pharma Ltd representative Mallikarjuna Rao, and others participated.