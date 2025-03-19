Live
World Bank delegation expresses satisfaction over Amaravati works
A delegation of World Bank and Asian Development Bank meet CRDA officials
Vijayawada: A delegation of World Bank and Asia Development Bank met the CRDA officials on Tuesday and discussed about Amaravati development project first year action plan.
CRDA commissioner K Kannababu and additional commissioners G Suryasai Pravin Chand and Mallarapu Navin explained to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank officials about the works taken up in Amaravati, disbursement linked indicators and project action plans.
Commissioner Kannababu informed the them that they are following the norms proposed by both the banks in implementing Amaravati development works, including in procurement, tendering, environment protection, social welfare measures. Additional commissioner G Suryasai Pravin Chand informed the officials about special system brought out to resolve the issues of farmers who offered lands for Amaravati capital.
The CRDA officials also explained social welfare schemes, environmental protection measures and about following the directions of National Green Tribunal to the World Bank team. They informed the bank team about the measures taken up by CRDA to improve skills of youth in Amaravati capital region. The World Bank and Asian Development Bank officials expressed satisfaction over the norms being followed by CRDA in taking up Amaravati works.