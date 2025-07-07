World Zoonoses Day observed with pet Vaccinations

Ongole: The Animal Husbandry Department in Prakasam district observed World Zoonoses Day on Sunday by launching a large-scale vaccination programme for pet dogs and other animals. The initiative also focused on raising awareness about zoonotic diseases and the crucial precautions needed to prevent their transmission from animals to humans.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao inaugurated the mega vaccination drive, urging pet owners to ensure their animals are vaccinated. He emphasised that this measure is vital not only for the pets’ health but also for protecting humans from diseases like rabies.

District Animal Husbandry Officer B Ravi Kumar highlighted the significance of World Zoonoses Day, stressing that vaccinating all pets is essential to prevent them from spreading diseases that can be fatal to humans.

He specified that the rabies vaccine should be administered to dogs once they reach three months of age, while the leptospirosis vaccine is recommended after 45 days. A booster dose for these vaccines should be given annually. Ravi Kumar confirmed that rabies vaccine stock is available at all regional animal hospitals across the district and at the veterinary polyclinic in Ongole.