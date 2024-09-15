WUAs back in the action

Anantapur: Water Users Associations (WUA) are back into the picture, with the return of TDP to power in the State. The government is mulling to hold elections to WUA very soon as part of its policy to revive the defunct associations.

Water Users Associations thrived during 2014-19 when TDP was in power post State Bifurcation. After YSRCP came to power in 2019, it dispensed with the system.

The objective is to give maintenance responsibility of the distributary irrigation canals to the WUAs. The members are given a small budget for undertaking minor repairs such as canal breaches, tank bunds etc.

The ruling party allegedly dominates the Associations although the government says it will be run on apolitical lines. Voting is done on political lines during elections for the members and the ruling party will have the advantage of dominating the Associations.

The HLC distributaries are spread in three districts, including 101 in Anantapur, 19 in Kurnool and 56 in Kadapa.

The total Ayacut of HLC is 2.85 lakh acres. Anantapur has an Ayacut of 1.45 lakh acres, 1.26 lakh in Kadapa and 15,000 acres in Kurnool district.

Elections will be held on the basis of distributaries and there are a total 176 distributaries under HLC.

HLC Superintendent Engineer Rajasekhar told The Hans India that he is waiting for instructions from the government over holding the elections to Water

Users Associations.