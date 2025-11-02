Live
Y V Anjaneyulu awarded honorary doctorate
Highlights
Guntur :Recognising his outstanding contributions in the fields of education and social service Yalamanchili Veeranjaneyulu, chairman of Chalapathi Educational Institutions, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Burlington State University,USA.
For over three decades, he has been leading educational institutions with the mission of enhancing educational opportunities for rural students from KG to PG..
