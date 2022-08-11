Y Venkatarami Reddy sets up YSR-YVR Canteen in Guntakal, serves meals per Rs. 6

Guntakal MLA Y. Venkatarami Reddy stated that his aim is to satisfy the hunger of many poor and homeless people who are starving for food. MLC Y. Shivarami Reddy inaugurated the 'YSR-YVR Canteen' set up by MLA YVR next to the Government Hospital in Guntakal on Wednesday.



Speaking on this occasion, MLA YVR made it clear that with the grace of God and the blessings of the people of the constituency, he will selflessly and unceasingly continue this small food donation service program. It is mentioned that 500 people will be served a delicious hot meal every afternoon for Rs.6. On this occasion, MLA YVR was congratulated by his brother MLC Sivarami Reddy and prominent people of the town.



Municipal Chairperson Bhavani, Vice-Chairpersons Nairuti Reddy, Maimoon, State Women Commission Member Rukiabegum, Veerashaiva Lingayat Corporation Director Yugandhar Reddy, YSRCP Guntakallu, Pamidi MPs Madhavi, Murali Reddy, Vice MPP Prabhavathi, ZPTC Member Kadirappa, Former Chairman of ADCP Nur Munjali, former Chairman V.N. Ramalingappa, Ramanjaneyulu, party town convenors Sunkappa, Hussainpira, senior leaders Srinivasa Reddy, Manjunatha Reddy, Sandeep Reddy, councilors, MPTCs, sarpanches and officials of various departments participated.