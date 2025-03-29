Yamini Sharma Appeals to DGP on Missing Women and Girls

BJP state spokesperson Sadineni Yamini Sharma has formally appealed to the Director General of Police (DGP) to expedite efforts in locating and bringing back the hundreds of women and girls reported missing during the last government.

The appeal was made through a memorandum submitted to the DGP today, following the directives of the state party president, Smt. Purandhareshwari. Sharma highlighted the alarming number of women and girls who went missing during the previous YSRCP government, noting a lack of action despite having two women serving as home ministers at the time.

"The State Women's Commission also failed to prioritise the safety of women during that period," she stated. However, she commended the current coalition government for its efforts in recovering many of these missing individuals. "Since taking office, our government has successfully brought back numerous women and girls who were previously reported missing, reuniting them with their families. We are committed to locating and rehabilitating the remainder as swiftly as possible," Sharma concluded.