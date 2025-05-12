Yarlagadda appointed as CHAC member

Visakhapatnam: In a development related to the reconstitution of the Central Hindi Advisory Committee under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India appointed Padma Bhushan recipient Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad as its member.

The Hindi Advisory Committee plays a crucial role in overseeing the implementation of Hindi programmes across various central ministries, aiming to promote linguistic balance and inclusivity in administration. Of the total 17 members appointed, Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad is the sole representative from South India. His tenure in the committee will continue for a period of three years. During this period, his inputs are expected to offer strategic guidance on strengthening Hindi administration, fostering cooperation with regional languages, and promoting effective utilisation of human resources in Hindi-related government programmes.

In a linguistically diverse country like India, the insights and experiences of Hindi scholars from the southern states are essential for shaping a truly inclusive language policy. The former Rajya Sabha member is known for his outstanding contributions to the development and promotion of the Hindi language. A prolific writer in both Telugu and Hindi, he earned national acclaim for his literary excellence.