Yarlagadda stresses importance of learning multiple languages

Bay Area (USA): Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, national president of the Vishva Hindi Parishad, emphasised the significance of multilingual education, stating that learning multiple languages greatly benefits individuals but does not directly contribute to the growth of the language itself.

He made these remarks while addressing the Ugadi celebrations organised by Silicon Andhra in the Bay Area, USA as the chief guest. He elaborated on the Central government’s proposed three-language formula, highlighting its role in fostering national unity. He clarified that the proposal does not impose the compulsory learning of Hindi but rather encourages students to study an additional Indian language along with their mother tongue.

He further stressed that the decision regarding which language to learn rests entirely with parents, students and respective State governments, ensuring flexibility and choice in language education.

Lakshmi Prasad also commended the Indian diaspora for their commitment to preserving Indian culture, Telugu traditions and heritage while ensuring that these values are passed on to future generations. He acknowledged their efforts in maintaining a strong cultural identity despite being far from their homeland.

The event was presided over by Silicon Andhra founder Kuchibhotla Anand and saw the participation of several distinguished guests. Among them was SFO Consul General of India, Srikar Reddy, who was special guest.

A highlight of the celebrations was Swararaga Avadhanam by Garikapati Venkat Prabhakar, which captivated the audience with its unique blend of literature, music and intellect.

Following the cultural performances, attendees were treated to a traditional Telugu feast, served on banana leaves, offering an authentic culinary experience that further enriched the festive spirit of Ugadi.