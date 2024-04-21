YCP Leaders and Activists join Telugu Desam Party in Ibrahimpatnam

Live
In a significant development, a large number of YCP leaders and activists from Ibrahimpatnam constituency have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party.
In a significant development, a large number of YCP leaders and activists from Ibrahimpatnam constituency have decided to join the Telugu Desam Party. The migration took place in the presence of Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the joint candidate of Telugu Desam Party for Mylavaram Constituency.
The leaders who switched sides include Suresh, Srinivas, Madhava Varma, Kanna Venkateswara Rao, Racherla Ashok, Vadugu Rambabu, P Balu, Maddula Venkateswarlu, Madavat Badri, and others. They were warmly welcomed into the party with scarves by MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad.
Under the leadership of Nadkuditi Iswaravarma from Ibrahimpatnam Ferry Down, residents of Pushkara Colony also made the decision to join Telugu Desam Party. The fishermen and residents were also greeted with scarves upon their arrival.
On Zakir Hussain College Road, residents Veshnavi, Bujji, Sheikh Mahbub Subhani, Pallapu Venkateshwarlu, D Vasu, Siva, and others also decided to leave YCP and join Telugu Desam Party.
The influx of YCP ranks into Telugu Desam Party in Ibrahimpatnam is seen as a significant move that has left the YCP leaders suffocating while the Telugu Desam Party is buzzing with successive additions.