YCP MLA Candidate KK Raju Receives Support from Uttar Nai Brahmins

Members of the Nai Brahmin community in the North Constituency came together to show their support for Mr. KK Raju, the MLA candidate for Visakhapatnam Constituency, ahead of the upcoming elections on the 13th of next month. The gathering, which took place with Mr. Raju in attendance as the chief guest, highlighted the belief that the YSR Congress Party is the only party that has truly delivered justice to Nai Brahmins.

During his address, Mr. Raju praised the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the benefit of various communities, including the Nai Brahmins. He emphasized the importance of the volunteer system in ensuring that these schemes reach eligible beneficiaries effectively. He called on all present to show their support for the YSR Congress party and vote for the fan symbol in the upcoming elections.

Key figures present at the meeting included North Constituency Election Observers Chokkakula Venkata Rao and Banala Srinivasa Rao, along with YCP Senior Leaders Senapathy Apparao, GV Ravi Raju, Alla Shiva Ganesh, Boggu Seenu, as well as Nai Brahmin Association State Honorary President Aripaka Penta Rao, Corporation Director Vempatapu Nukaraju, and City President Atava Subbarao.