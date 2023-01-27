YCP MLC lamented Lokesh PadaYatra

Srikakulam: YSRCP Tekkali MLC, D Srinivas lamented TDP leader and former minister, N. Lokesh PadaYatra. In a press conference here on Friday he criticised that Lokesh has no moral right to took out his PadaYatra as people are happy with the YSRCP rule in the state. He also charged that Lokesh has differences with his father and TDP Chief N Chandra Babu Naidu.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh formally launched his Yuva Galam padayatra in Kuppam on Friday. He performed puja at Varadarajaawami temple at Lalshmipuram of Kuppam and laid the first step of his 4000 km padayatra amid thunderous cheers of party cadres.

Party senior leaders K Atchannaidu, N Chinarajappa, N Rama Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and several others were present on the occasion. He also offered prayers at Masjid and a church in the town.