Live
- Markets Rally: Sensex Surges Over 700 Points, Nifty Reclaims 25,000 Mark
- Heavy summer rush at Tirumala
- Education key to change lives of tribals: MLA
- 27 counterfeit cotton seed packets seized
- Alphores founder honoured with Y Raghunatham excellence award
- Doctors treat 40-year-old woman’s acute kidney allergy
- Former minister Kakani arrested
- 281 AMRUT 2.0 projects will be taken up with Rs 10,251 cr
- Options data points to range-bound trading
- Banks to Stay Closed on May 26 and May 29 in Some States; Open on May 31
Yellow Alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in Telugu States
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds from May 26 to May 30, 2025, due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Stay safe and prepared with this weather update.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been receiving heavy rain for the past few days, and this weather will continue for another 4 to 5 days. People in these states should be prepared for more rain and strong winds.
On May 27, a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Because of this, the southwest monsoon will become stronger and bring heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Andhra Pradesh will see heavy rain for about one week starting May 26, the day the monsoon officially arrives in the state.
In Telangana, the monsoon is expected to reach by May 28. Right now, many areas in northern Telangana are already receiving widespread rain. For the next four days, the state will have moderate rain, along with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds
Several districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy, have been given a yellow alert due to the expected heavy rain from May 27 to May 30. After that, some places may get light or moderate rain.
Because of the heavy rain, daytime temperatures in the region will fall. Winds up to 30 kilometers per hour are expected in many places. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that Hyderabad will see light to moderate rain in the coming days.
People are advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions during the rainy days.