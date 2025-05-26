Yellow Alert in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Heavy Rain and Strong Winds in Telugu States

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been receiving heavy rain for the past few days, and this weather will continue for another 4 to 5 days. People in these states should be prepared for more rain and strong winds.

On May 27, a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Because of this, the southwest monsoon will become stronger and bring heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that Andhra Pradesh will see heavy rain for about one week starting May 26, the day the monsoon officially arrives in the state.

In Telangana, the monsoon is expected to reach by May 28. Right now, many areas in northern Telangana are already receiving widespread rain. For the next four days, the state will have moderate rain, along with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds

Several districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy, have been given a yellow alert due to the expected heavy rain from May 27 to May 30. After that, some places may get light or moderate rain.

Because of the heavy rain, daytime temperatures in the region will fall. Winds up to 30 kilometers per hour are expected in many places. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that Hyderabad will see light to moderate rain in the coming days.

People are advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions during the rainy days.