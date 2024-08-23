Live
Fire accident at Parawada Pharma City
Anakapalli: Even before the intensity of a reactor blast that took place at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone...
Anakapalli: Even before the intensity of a reactor blast that took place at Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Anakapalli district is yet to settle, another industrial accident took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada.
Fire broke out at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd after Thursday midnight while some of the workers were trying to mix chemicals at the premises. The fire that emanated from the company created panic among workers and locals.
According to preliminary information, four persons were said to be injured in the accident, while one is in a critical condition. The injured were shifted to Indus Hospital.
Fire tenders arrived at the spot to bring the situation under control. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha to visit the victims in the hospital along with Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh.
The incident happened soon after the reactor blast occurred at Atchutapuram SEZ that claimed as many as 17 lives.
The frequency of industrial accidents happening in undivided Visakhapatnam has become a cause for concern.