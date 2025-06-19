Yoga Enthusiasts Gather at Tatipudi Reservoir for 'Yogandhra' Event

In a spirited demonstration of wellness and community, the 'Yogandhra' event was held at the scenic Tatipudi reservoir in Vizianagaram district. The occasion saw Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, along with local officials, youth, and students, come together to participate in various yoga asanas, promoting the age-old practice as a pathway to health and well-being.

During his address, Minister Srinivas emphasised the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines, urging attendees to cultivate the habit for improved physical and mental health. The event not only celebrated the benefits of yoga but also served as a precursor to the upcoming International Yoga Day festivities.

As excitement builds, Visakhapatnam is set to host its own Yoga Day event tomorrow, further encouraging the community to embrace the transformative power of yoga. The gathering aims to draw attention to the significance of wellness practices and foster a spirit of unity among participants.