Yoga on Krishna waters today

Vijayawada: As part of the Yogandhra, the NTR district administration will be organising Water Crafts-Floating Yoga near Berm Park on the banks of Krishna river on Wednesday morning. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha, addressing the media at the Collectorate on Tuesday, said Floating Yoga will be organised to create awareness on the importance of Yoga and the goal of AP government on Yogandhra.

He said Yoga will be performed on speed boats, punts, lifeboats, Jet Ski boats, sand boats. He said around 200 boats will be pressed into service for the mega Yoga campaign on the boats in Krishna river.

He said around 1,000 people will participate in the Yoga programme and it may be a world record. He said the Yoga will be performed during the sunrise and amidst the scenic beauty on the bank of Krishna river.

He said Yoga is good for health and appealed to people to participate in the Water Crafts-Floating Yoga programme.

He said the department of Ayush, medical and health, municipal, irrigation, revenue, fisheries, panchayat raj, Vijayawada Municipal corporation, boating clubs, swimmers associations are working together to make this programme a grand success.

Collector Lakshmisha said foolproof security arrangements will be made at Berm Park to prevent any untoward incident. Life jackets will be kept ready and expert swimmers will be drafted for the duty.

He said CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu had launched Yogandhra with the objective of imparting training to two crore people in the state. Collector on Tuesday visited the Berm Park and inspected the arrangements for the mega Yoga event in Krishna waters.