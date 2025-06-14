Yoga should be an integral part of life: RDO

Kolimigundla: “Yoga must become a continuous process in every individual’s daily life,” stated Dhone Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Narasimhulu. He inaugurated a large-scale yoga session organised as part of the Yogandhra initiative at the premises of the Belum Caves in Kolimigundla mandal on Friday.

The session witnessed the participation of around 1,850 individuals.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Venkataramana, District Tourism Officer Satyanarayana, Senior AYUSH Medical Officer Dr Yashodhara, along with several other district officials and staff, also took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, RDO Narasimhulu stressed that yoga should be a regular and lifelong practice for every human being. He stated that the State Government, under the directions of the District Collector, has been implementing the prestigious yoga program at various sacred and tourist sites with the aim of promoting health among devotees and travelers.

He noted that yoga demonstrations have already been conducted at renowned locations such as Srisailam and Mahanandi. In this continuation, the mass yoga event held at the Belum Caves with nearly 1,850 participants was particularly significant.

He also highlighted that the Geological Survey of India has recognised the Belum Caves as a geo-heritage site of national importance. He further informed that nearly 8 lakh people have registered on the Yogandhra app in the district.

RDO Narasimhulu expressed his gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event.

Speaking at the event, DMHO Dr Venkataramana said that practicing yoga in such a serene environment was a delightful experience. He appealed to the public to incorporate yoga into their daily routine to preserve and enhance their health.

As part of the Yogandhra protocol, AYUSH yoga trainers led participants through various asanas including Vrikshasana, Vakrasana, Setu Bandhasana, Tadasana, Uttanapadasana, Pavanamuktasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Shalabhasana, Ustrasana, Padahastasana, and Dandasana. Additionally, breathing exercises such as Kapalabhati, Anulom-Vilom, Sheetali, and Bhramari pranayama were conducted.